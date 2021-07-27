UrduPoint.com
Russian Athlete Vladislav Larin Wins Taekwondo Gold Medal At Tokyo Games

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Russian athlete Vladislav Larin won the Taekwondo Olympic gold medal in the +80kg weight category among men after defeating North Macedonia's Dejan Georgievski in the final on Tuesday.

South Korea's Don Kyo and Cuba's Rafael Yunier Alba Castillo claimed bronze medals in this category.

Earlier in the day, Serbian athlete Milica Mandic claimed the Taekwondo gold medal among women in the +67 kg weight category after winning against South Korea's Dabin Lee in the final.

