Russian athletes allowed to compete at Winter Paralympics

March 02, 2022

Russian and Belarusian athletes were given the all-clear Wednesday to compete at the upcoming Winter Paralympics, which open this week under the shadow of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine

Beijing, March 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged sporting federations across the world to exclude athletes from Russia as well as Belarus, which hosted troops before the invasion.

But on Wednesday the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) held a meeting and posted a brief statement saying athletes from the two countries would be allowed to compete as "neutrals".

"They will compete under the Paralympic flag and not be included in the medal table," the committee said.

IPC president Andrew Parsons said it was a difficult time for the world and the Paralympic movement but he urged competitors to treat the "neutral athletes as they would any other athletes".

"Unlike their respective governments these athletes and officials are not aggressors," Parsons told reporters in Beijing.

He declined to say whether the IPC would take action against any athletes protesting, saying it would act on a case-by-case basis.

Britain's Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries took a dim view of the decision.

"I am extremely disappointed in the IPC -- this is the wrong decision and I call on them to urgently reconsider," she said on Twitter.

"They must join the rest of the world in condemning this barbaric invasion by banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing." Earlier Paralympics Australia had also thrown its support behind a ban, saying it was joining a "growing number of sporting institutions" supporting such a move.

But Parsons said the IPC's decision "is the harshest possible punishment we can do within the framework of our rules".

He added that the decision had not been unanimous within the committee but he would not disclose a breakdown of the voting.

The IPC will host an extraordinary general assembly this year to vote on whether to make compliance with the Olympic Truce a membership requirement and whether to suspend or terminate the membership of the Russian and Belarusian Paralympic committees.

It will not hold any events in Russia or Belarus until further notice, it added.

