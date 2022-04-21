Russian Athletes Banned From Wimbledon After Consultations With UK Authorities - Source

UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 21, 2022 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian tennis players was made following consultations with the UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, a source at the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the organizers denied Russian and Belarusian players, including world number two Daniil Medvedev, participation in the tournament over the ongoing military operation in Ukraine. The ATP condemned the decision, saying it sets a dangerous precedent.

According to the source, the decision was not initiated in tennis circles and was made after a discussion with the department.

The Wimbledon tournament will be held from June 27 - July 10. In March, Nigel Huddleston, the UK parliamentary undersecretary for sport, said that Medvedev and other Russians could be denied participation in Wimbledon if they refuse to publicly condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine. Most Russian athletes have since publicly spoken out for peace.

