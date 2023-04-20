UrduPoint.com

Russian Athletes Dominate Day 1 Of European Sambo Championships

Muhammad Rameez Published April 20, 2023

Russian athletes on Wednesday grabbed eight gold medals out of 11 weight categories on the first day of the European Sambo Championships held in the northern Israeli city of Haifa

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ):-- Russian athletes on Wednesday grabbed eight gold medals out of 11 weight categories on the first day of the European Sambo Championships held in the northern Israeli city of Haifa.

In the men's sambo sports, Ruslan Bagdasaryan from Russia defeated Azerbaijan's Mirfattah Seyidaliyev in the -64kg final, and his fellow countryman Uali Kurzhev overcame Ivan Harkov of Bulgaria at -79kg.

Arsen Khandzhian of Armenia grabbed gold in the -98kg category after beating Georgia's Daviti Loriashvili in the final.

Russian athletes also won two golds in the women's sport sambo with Alena Alekhina at -59kg and Anzhela Gasparian at +80kg, while France's Sephora Corcher and Anzhela Zhylinskaya of Belarus took titles at -50kg and -72kg respectively.

