Russian Athletes Hit Out at Athletic Governing Body For Inaction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Russian athletes hit out against the All-Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) in an open letter published Sunday for what they say is inaction in mitigating the fallout of Russia's Olympic ban.

Russian high jump gold medalist Maria Lasitskene, hurdles runner Sergey Shubenkov and pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova, in a scathing open letter, demanded answers on what the athletics body has done to induct the athletes into international competitions under the neutral status.

"What actions have been taken over the past month to resume the process of giving a neutral status to the Russian athletes? Whom did you write? Who wrote those letters? What answers have you received?" the letter read.

The trio also hit out at the organization for an apparently slow-walking leadership change to allow athletes to compete in upcoming competitions.

"RUSAF's Executive Committee could have elected a new president on November 23 to give us a chance to take part in international events during the winter season.

Why was that not done? Instead, you set the election for February 28, when the winter season is almost over. And your explanation that it's more comfortable for RusAF members is beyond any explanation!" the open letter read.

Earlier in February, Lasitskene, one of the most prominent track and field athletes and one who has never been accused of doping, was barred from competing in the World Indoor Tour in Glasgow because of the sanctions imposed on the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF), the athlete's manager.

On December 9, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) banned Russia from hosting and competing in major international sporting events for four years after it allegedly manipulated laboratory data handed over to the agency's investigator.

Following the ban, Lasitskene led the voice of athletes who expressed anger and frustration at the state of affairs.