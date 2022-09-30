The head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, said that Russian athletes who did not support the special operation in Ukraine should be allowed to participate in international competitions in a neutral status

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, said that Russian athletes who did not support the special operation in Ukraine should be allowed to participate in international competitions in a neutral status.

The hostilities were definitely not started by Russian athletes, he said in an interview with the Italian edition of Corriere della Sera.

Those who distanced themselves should be able to compete under a neutral flag, and the IOC's goal is to return athletes with a Russian passport who do not support hostilities to participate in competitions, he said, adding that it is not easy.