UrduPoint.com

Russian Athletes' Performance Proves Attempts To Politicize Sport Pointless - Putin

Zeeshan Mehtab 54 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Russian Athletes' Performance Proves Attempts to Politicize Sport Pointless - Putin

PERVOMAYSKY VILLAGE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The deprivation of the flag and anthem does not affect the performance of Russian athletes, which proves that any attempts to politicize sports are pointless, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"This does not affect the quality of the performance of our athletes. And I think that they, our athletes, by their performances show just the best way to prove that all attempts to politicize sport are insignificant, pointless, and even harmful, they have no sense at all," Putin said at a meeting with workers and builders plant for the dry cement mixes Cemix of the Austrian group of companies Lasselsberger.

"We are talking about the absence of the Russian flag. Yes, it would be better [with it]. But there is a badge of the Russian Olympic Committee with the Russian tricolor on the uniforms of our athletes. So what? Do they like Tchaikovsky's music more than Aleksandrov's music? Well, I don't know, let them listen to Tchaikovsky's music," he added.

Related Topics

Sports Music Russia Vladimir Putin Olympics All Best

Recent Stories

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive cap ..

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive capability' after rebel advances

6 minutes ago
 England v India 1st Test scoreboard

England v India 1st Test scoreboard

6 minutes ago
 Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustra ..

Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustrates India in first Test

6 minutes ago
 US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccin ..

US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - Whi ..

6 minutes ago
 Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's ve ..

Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's vehicle: Dr Shahbaz Gill

19 minutes ago
 Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Ro ..

Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Rockets Toward Israel

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.