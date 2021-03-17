Russian Athletes to Get Vaccinated Voluntarily Before Olympics - Sports Ministry

Russia has decided that vaccination of the country's Olympic team prior to the Games will be voluntary and that the Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) is working on the issue together with the athletic federations, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Wednesday

"We have decided on voluntary vaccination for the Russian team's athletes.

FMBA experts are working [on it] together with the federations. For us, this situation is the main challenge ahead of the Olympics," Matytsin told reporters.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo were postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are currently planned to take place from July 23 to August 8. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has reiterated that vaccination is not required for competing in the games.