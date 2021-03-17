UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Athletes To Get Vaccinated Voluntarily Before Olympics - Sports Ministry

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:52 PM

Russian Athletes to Get Vaccinated Voluntarily Before Olympics - Sports Ministry

Russia has decided that vaccination of the country's Olympic team prior to the Games will be voluntary and that the Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) is working on the issue together with the athletic federations, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Russia has decided that vaccination of the country's Olympic team prior to the Games will be voluntary and that the Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) is working on the issue together with the athletic federations, sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Wednesday.

"We have decided on voluntary vaccination for the Russian team's athletes.

FMBA experts are working [on it] together with the federations. For us, this situation is the main challenge ahead of the Olympics," Matytsin told reporters.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo were postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are currently planned to take place from July 23 to August 8. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has reiterated that vaccination is not required for competing in the games.

Related Topics

Sports Russia Tokyo July August 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee From

Recent Stories

Abbas rival accuses president of failing Palestini ..

7 minutes ago

UN leaders speak out against Islamophobia and anti ..

8 minutes ago

Federal Reserve Maintains Asset-Buying Pledge as P ..

29 minutes ago

Italian Court Acquits Eni, Shell in Nigeria Briber ..

30 minutes ago

Markets mark time before Fed announcement

30 minutes ago

First Batch of Over 60,000 COVAX Vaccines Arrives ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.