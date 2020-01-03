UrduPoint.com
Russian Athletic Federation Sends Explanations On Lysenko Case To Athletics Integrity Unit

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 03:10 AM

Russian Athletic Federation Sends Explanations on Lysenko Case to Athletics Integrity Unit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The All-Russia Athletic Federation (RusAF) said it had provided the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) with explanations on the case of Russian high-jumper Danil Lysenko.

On November 21, the AIU suspended seven Russian sports officials over the violation of anti-doping rules by Lysenko.

The list of the suspended officials included then head of the RusAF, Dmitry Shlyakhtin, who later left the post. The AIU demanded that the RusAF must provide the explanations on the Lysenko case until December 12, but the deadline was prolonged until January 2.

"The All-Russia Athletic Federation says that on January 2, the RusAF sent explanations on the accusations against the federation voiced on November 21, 2019, to the AIU in line with the deadline set by the Athletics Integrity Unit," the RusAF said in a statement on late Thursday.

