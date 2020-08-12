UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Athletics Federation Fully Paid $6.31Mln Debt To World Athletics - Acting Chief

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 08:52 PM

Russian Athletics Federation Fully Paid $6.31Mln Debt to World Athletics - Acting Chief

The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) paid off $6.31 million in debt to World Athletics in full, RusAF Acting Head Evgeny Yurchenko told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) paid off $6.31 million in debt to World Athletics in full, RusAF Acting Head Evgeny Yurchenko told Sputnik.

In March, World Athletics fined RusAF $10 million ($5 million of them suspended) for anti-doping violations and falsification of documents in the case of high jumper Danil Lysenko.

RusAF had to pay a fine of $5 million and $ 1.31 million for other expenses by July 1, but failed to do it.

In early August, the World Athletics Council ruled that RusAF would be expelled from the organization if it failed to pay $6.31 million in fines and costs to the organization by August 15 and to fulfill a number of other requirements.

"We have paid the money in full," Yurchenko said.

Related Topics

World Russia Fine Money March July August From Million

Recent Stories

Samba Financial Group chooses Dubai International ..

56 minutes ago

National Assembly passes motion to constitute sele ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses plea against minister, bro ..

3 minutes ago

DC Karak for Polio-free Pakistan

3 minutes ago

Five People Killed, 4 Injured in Car Crash in Nort ..

3 minutes ago

Taiwan Applauds US Action on Hong Kong, Urges Coun ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.