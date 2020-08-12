Russian Athletics Federation Fully Paid $6.31Mln Debt to World Athletics - Acting Chief

The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) paid off $6.31 million in debt to World Athletics in full, RusAF Acting Head Evgeny Yurchenko told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) paid off $6.31 million in debt to World Athletics in full, RusAF Acting Head Evgeny Yurchenko told Sputnik.

In March, World Athletics fined RusAF $10 million ($5 million of them suspended) for anti-doping violations and falsification of documents in the case of high jumper Danil Lysenko.

RusAF had to pay a fine of $5 million and $ 1.31 million for other expenses by July 1, but failed to do it.

In early August, the World Athletics Council ruled that RusAF would be expelled from the organization if it failed to pay $6.31 million in fines and costs to the organization by August 15 and to fulfill a number of other requirements.

"We have paid the money in full," Yurchenko said.