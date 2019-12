The presidium of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) decided on Wednesday to hold an early election of the organization's leadership in February, 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The presidium of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) decided on Wednesday to hold an early election of the organization's leadership in February

"The presidium decided to hold an extraordinary RusAF election conference on February 28 in Moscow," a statement on the RusAF website says.