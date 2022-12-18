Russian Athletics Federation to Hold Talks With World Athletics Before End of March

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Senior officials of the Russian Athletics Federation will have an in-person meeting with a task force of World Athletics, the world's governing body for professional-level athletics, before the end of March.

Russia's two-year ban from major international sporting events expired on Saturday.

"It is important that the two-year hiatus is over and that we ready to resume our work...

As for the meeting with World Athletics, we are making arrangements to hold a meeting before the end of March. We expect that consultations on the federation's return will be held in person," Pyotr Ivanov, the federation's president, told reporters in Moscow.

The World Athletics Council suspended the federation's membership in 2015 amid a doping scandal. It extended the suspension in November but the governing body's task force for Russia's reinstatement recommended that it be lifted in March of next year.