UrduPoint.com

Russian Athletics Federation To Hold Talks With World Athletics Before End Of March

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 18, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Russian Athletics Federation to Hold Talks With World Athletics Before End of March

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Senior officials of the Russian Athletics Federation will have an in-person meeting with a task force of World Athletics, the world's governing body for professional-level athletics, before the end of March.

Russia's two-year ban from major international sporting events expired on Saturday.

"It is important that the two-year hiatus is over and that we ready to resume our work...

As for the meeting with World Athletics, we are making arrangements to hold a meeting before the end of March. We expect that consultations on the federation's return will be held in person," Pyotr Ivanov, the federation's president, told reporters in Moscow.

The World Athletics Council suspended the federation's membership in 2015 amid a doping scandal. It extended the suspension in November but the governing body's task force for Russia's reinstatement recommended that it be lifted in March of next year.

Related Topics

World Scandal Moscow Russia March November 2015 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

7 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

16 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

16 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

16 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.