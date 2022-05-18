Russian Basketball Teams Banned From Participation in World Cup - FIBA

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) said on Wednesday that the Russian women's team was suspended from participation in the 2022 World Cup, and the men's team was banned from participation in the qualifying matches for the 2023 World Cup

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) said on Wednesday that the Russian women's team was suspended from participation in the 2022 World Cup, and the men's team was banned from participation in the qualifying matches for the 2023 World Cup.

The Russian women's team was among the participants in the final part of the 2022 World Cup, which will be held from September 22 to October 1 in Australia. Russia will be replaced by the Puerto Rico team, FIBA said in a statement.

The results of the Russian and Belarusian men's teams in the 2023 World Cup qualification have been canceled, so the teams will not be able to participate in the final part of the tournament.

FIBA also extended the ban on holding its competitions in Russia and Belarus.

In addition, FIBA banned Russian teams from participating in the FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup 2022, the FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2022, and in the qualifiers for FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup 2022.