Russian, Belarusian Athletes Banned From Taking Part in Boston Marathon in 2022 - BAA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The Boston Athletic Association (BAA) announced on Thursday that Russian and Belarusian athletes were banned from participation in 2022 Boston Marathon due to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

"The Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) announced today that Russians and Belarusians, who were accepted into the 2022 Boston Marathon or 2022 B.A.A. 5K as part of the open registration process and are currently residing in either country, will no longer be allowed to compete in either event," a statement read, adding that the BAA will refund the athletes.

Russian and Belarusians athletes, who are not residents of either countries, will be able to compete, but they are not allowed to run under the Russian or Belarusian flag, the statement said.

The BAA will not recognize the country affiliation or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice, the statement added.

"We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine," the head of the BAA, Tom Grilk, said in the statement.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the European Union rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.