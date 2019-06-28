Russian, Belarusian, Tajik Leaders to Meet at European Games Closing Ceremony - Peskov

Russian, Belarusian and Tajik presidents, Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko and Emomali Rahmon, respectively, will meet at the closing ceremony of the 2019 European Games in Minsk on Sunday, but there is no information about any plans to hold a full-scale trilateral meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian , Belarusian and Tajik presidents, Vladimir Putin , Alexander Lukashenko and Emomali Rahmon, respectively, will meet at the closing ceremony of the 2019 European Games in Minsk on Sunday , but there is no information about any plans to hold a full-scale trilateral meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We do not know anything about it yet. In any case, [the presidents] will see each other at the closing ceremony. We are unaware about the host's [Belarus's] other plans yet," Peskov told reporters.