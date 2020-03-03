UrduPoint.com
Russian Biathletes' Possible Victory In CAS Trial May Affect Similar Cases - Lawyer

Russian Biathletes' Possible Victory in CAS Trial May Affect Similar Cases - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) A possible victory of three Russian biathletes in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) may be a precedent for other similar cases, the biathletes' layer Yvan Henzer said on Tuesday.

On Monday and Tuesday, the CAS considered a case of Russian biathletes Olga Zaytseva, Yana Romanova, and Olga Vilukhina, who were stripped of 2014 Winter Olympics silver medals after informant Grigory Rodchenkov alleged widespread doping violations in Russian sport. The athletes' legal team claimed that the International Olympic Committee's documents on the case of the three biathletes contained forged signatures of Rodchenkov, who previously headed the Moscow anti-doping lab.

"It may be a precedent, but we have to be careful, because I think that every single case for each athlete is a different one. So I'm not saying that if we win those cases everybody will benefit from this victory, but it may help other athletes," Henzer told journalists after a hearing when asked whether a possible victory might become a precedent for similar cases involving Russian athletes.

He noted that the legal team representing Russian biathletes had managed to file strong evidence showing that the athletes were innocent.

"I truly believe that the evidence we filed is more convincing than the theory of the IOC," the lawyer said.

More Stories From Sports

