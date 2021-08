Russian boxer Albert Batyrgaziev defeated Duke Ragan from the United States in the featherweight category final bout at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Russian boxer Albert Batyrgaziev defeated Duke Ragan from the United States in the featherweight category final bout at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday.

Batyrgaziev brought his country the 15th Olympic gold.