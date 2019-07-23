UrduPoint.com
Russian Boxer Maxim Dadashev Dies After Fight

Zeeshan Mehtab 20 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:27 PM

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev dies after fight

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev has died from injuries sustained in a fight in Maryland, the Russian boxing federation announced on Tuesday

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev has died from injuries sustained in a fight in Maryland, the Russian boxing federation announced on Tuesday.

"Maxim Dadashev has died in the United States following injuries sustained during his fight with Subriel Matias," the federation said in a statement.

The 28-year-old underwent emergency brain surgery in Washington after his super-lightweight bout with Puerto Rican Matias on Friday was stopped in the 11th round.

