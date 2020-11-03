Russian Boxing Champ Povetkin Tests Positive for COVID-19, Rematch Against Whyte Postponed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Interim world heavyweight champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC), Russia's Alexander Povetkin, tested positive for the coronavirus infection, the rematch against British oopnent Dillian Whyte will be postponed, Russian promoter Andrei Ryabinsky said on Tuesday.

In late August, Povetkin knocked out Whyte in the fifth round, winning the interim WBC belt. The rematch was scheduled for November 21.

"We will postpone the fight, because Sasha Povetkin was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Now Sasha is in one of the Moscow clinics and takes care of his health. There will be no fight on November 21," Ryabinsky told reporters.

"Most likely, we will move on to next year with rematch. The disease is mild. I will not say that it is asymptomatic, but there are no critical complications," Ryabinsky added.

Povetkin, who turned 41 in September, won 36 professional fights (25 by knockout), with one draw and two losses. Whyte, 32, has 27 wins (18 by knockout) and two defeats.