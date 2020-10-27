UrduPoint.com
Russian Boxing Federation Head To Run For Presidency Of International Boxing Association

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 11:56 PM

Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) Secretary-General Umar Kremlev on Tuesday said that he would compete for the post of the president of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

"I have been considering this option for a long time. I wanted to look at other candidates to understand whether they are able to save the AIBA. But, unfortunately, I have not seen such people ... I am ready to fight," Kremlev said.

He added that if he was elected, he would attract $50 million to the AIBA.

"It is the minimum necessary for AIBA to develop and recover," the boxer said.

According to Kremlev, he would have to leave the post of the secretary-general of RBF if elected to be the president of the AIBA.

"It is impossible to hold two posts. We have right candidates, who will continue our work," Kremlev argued.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said back in May that it had suspended the recognition of the AIBA because of the issues of finance, governance, ethics, refereeing and judging. Last year, the AIBA's debt was estimated at $16 million and Kremlev offered to wipe it out, but the IOC declined the proposal.

The AIBA announced that it would hold an extraordinary congress on December 12, during which the organization would consider the adoption of a new constitution and would elect a new president.

