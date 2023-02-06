In this digest, we will tell you about a new camouflage kit currently under development in Russia, a Russian-Chinese winter sports festival scheduled for late February in Russia's Blagoveshchensk, and how many Russians do winter sports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you about a new camouflage kit currently under development in Russia, a Russian-Chinese winter sports festival scheduled for late February in Russia's Blagoveshchensk, and how many Russians do winter sports.

A new camouflage kit currently under development in Russia will make a soldier invisible to thermal images and will allow them to merge with the terrain, General Director of the Kirasa body armor manufacturer Vladimir Kormushin told Sputnik.

"We strive to provide fighters with such a disguise that could make them literally invisible to the enemy. Today, we are tasked with sheltering military personnel in various wavelength ranges, including thermal imaging. This can be achieved thanks to the emergence of new special materials," Kormushin said.

The company's new camouflage kit will provide "invisibility" to a soldier thanks to special fabrics and dyes, he said.

"The ideal goal is to create such a uniform that would make the fighter invisible against a changing external background ...The camouflage must change like a chameleon," Kormushin added.

A Russian-Chinese winter sports festival will be held for the first time after a three-year hiatus on the ice of the Amur border river in the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk, the government of the Amur region said on Monday.

"The winter sports festival is our joint project, within the framework of which not only hockey players but also race car drivers will meet on the border river," the government said in a statement.

Hockey matches will take place on February 25, with people from three age groups set to take part in them. In car races, 20 crews are expected from each side. They will be held in the format of a parallel slalom.

"The festival's opening is planned for February 25, and the closing � February 26. On February 6, we will begin preparing the venues for the competition," the statement read.

Almost half of Russians do winter sports, with cross-country skiing and ice skating being among the most popular ones, a fresh poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) revealed on Monday.

Half of respondents admitted that they lead a less active lifestyle in winter, while 33% said that the season does not affect their activity. Another 16% lead a more active lifestyle in winter.

According to the findings, 48% of respondents do winter sports, with men being more active than women � 55% against 44%.

The list of the most popular winter sports include cross-country skiing (18% of Russians do it), ice skating (16%), winter fishing or hunting (10%), walking with children or with a dog (10%), sledging (4%), snowboarding (3%) and skiing (2%).