Gwangju, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) : Russian Anton Chupkov smashed the men's 200 metres breaststroke world record Friday, retaining his world title in swashbuckling style.

Chupkov produced a scorching late burst to sweep past Australian Matt Wilson and take gold in 2:06.12 -- more than half a second inside the previous world best. Japan's Ippei Watanabe took bronze.