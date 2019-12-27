TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russian athletes, who have never resorted to doping, should be allowed to take part in the Olympic Games under the national flag, President of the Japanese National Olympic Committee Yamashita Yasuhiro told Sputnik.

On December 9, the World Anti-Doping Agency unanimously voted to ban Russian athletes from competing in major sporting events under the Russian flag for the next four years, also banning the country from hosting major tournaments, and labeling the Russian Anti-Doping Agency as non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.

The decision was motivated by Russia's alleged manipulations with athletes' doping test results.

"This is not only about Russian athletes, but about the world's all 'clean' athletes. I would not like 'clean' athletes to be prevented from [participating in the Olympics]. From my point of view, it would be perfect if all the suspicions are dispelled and Russian athletes will be able to take part in the Olympic Games in Tokyo under their national flag," Yasuhiro said.

Tokyo will host the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.