UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry To Introduce 3 New Competitions To Int'l Army Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 06:37 PM

Russian Defense Ministry to Introduce 3 New Competitions to Int'l Army Games

The annual International Army Games will feature three new competitions beginning from the 2021 edition, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The annual International Army Games will feature three new competitions beginning from the 2021 edition, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"For two weeks, 156 teams from 32 countries will be showcasing mastery and professional skills on the ranges of five countries. The program includes 30 competitions. Additionally, we will unveil three new competitions which we will begin having beginning next year," Shoigu said at a ministerial meeting.

The three novel competitions will include tactical shooting, a complex obstacle course with fire tasks and a competition for military topographic specialists.

Russia hosts the International Army Games annually for military teams from across the world to come together and compete in various disciplines, such as a tank race, a sniper shooting contest, a flight crews competition and a combat ship crews competition, among others.

Army 2020 is the games' sixth edition, scheduled to begin this Sunday and run through September 5.

Related Topics

Fire World Army Russia Tank September Sunday 2020 From Race

Recent Stories

Realme C11: A Good Looking Entry-Level Smartphone ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan shortlist 17 players for England T20Is

38 minutes ago

Six Cricket Association coaches meet at NHPC

43 minutes ago

Berlin Says in Contact With Moscow After Navalny's ..

2 minutes ago

German Medical Team Arrives in Omsk Hospital to Ex ..

2 minutes ago

Swedish Cancer Society calls for soft-drink tax to ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.