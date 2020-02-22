Russian Diplomats Checking Reports on Searches of Biathletes Amid Championships in Italy

Russian diplomats are checking reports about searches at rooms where Russian biathletes live amid World Championships in Italy's Antholz-Anterselva, the Russian consulate general said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Russian diplomats are checking reports about searches at rooms where Russian biathletes live amid World Championships in Italy's Antholz-Anterselva, the Russian consulate general said on Saturday.

Alexei Nuzhdov, the first deputy president of the Russian Biathlon Union, told Sputnik earlier in the day that searches were underway in the rooms where Russian biathletes Evgeniy Garanichev and Alexander Loginov and coach Alexander Kasperovich live at the tournament. Italian law enforcement seized the team members' laptops during the searches.

"The consulate general of Russia in Milan is checking media reports about searches at rooms of Russian biathlon team members," the mission's spokesperson told reporters.

The diplomats are contacting Italian police for clarifying circumstances of the situation, the spokesperson added.

"An employee of the Russian consulate general has been dispatched to Anterselva, where the Biathlon World Championships is currently underway and the Russian team is stationed, for assisting Russian biathletes on the spot," the mission added.

Later on Saturday, the Russian team is competing in the World Championships Men's Relay. Both Garanichev and Loginov, as well as Matvey Eliseev and Nikita Porshnev, have been set to participate in the race.