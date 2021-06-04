UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 10:12 PM

Russian Embassy in Paris to Request Consular to Tennis Player Sizikova

The Russian embassy in Paris will request consular access to tennis player Yana Sizikova after charges against her will be brought, the diplomatic mission told Sputnik on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The Russian embassy in Paris will request consular access to tennis player Yana Sizikova after charges against her will be brought, the diplomatic mission told Sputnik on Friday.

"According to the practice in France, consular access can be requested after charges have been brought.

The staffers of the consulate are in constant contact with the French law enforcement officers and the detainee's lawyers and are awaiting the decision of the French judicial structures," the embassy said.

On Friday, the Parisien newspaper reported that Sizikova had been detained in Paris on suspicion of deliberately losing the doubles match at Roland Garros in 2020. The French prosecutor's office confirmed to Sputnik that Sizikova was suspected of corruption in sports and organized fraud.

