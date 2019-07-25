UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy In US Working With Local Authorities To Repatriate Boxer Dadashev's Body

Muhammad Rameez 12 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:01 AM

Russian Embassy in US Working With Local Authorities to Repatriate Boxer Dadashev's Body

Russian diplomats in the United States are cooperating with local authorities to repatriate the body of Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev following his tragic death after a US boxing match, Russia's Embassy in Washington said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Russian diplomats in the United States are cooperating with local authorities to repatriate the body of Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev following his tragic death after a US boxing match, Russia's Embassy in Washington said in a statement on Wednesday.

"At present, the Embassy is working with the local authorities to prepare the required documents for the return of the body of M.K. Dadashev to his homeland," the statement said. "The Embassy is in close contact with his family and provides consular assistance to the relatives of the Russian athlete."

Dadashev died of cardiac arrest after he was hospitalized with a brain injury following his fight with Puerto Rican boxer Subriel Matias in the United States.

The fight in Oxon Hill, Maryland ended in an early victory for Matias - but only after the 28-year-old Dadashev fought though the 11th round, despite his coach Buddy McGirt's repeated pleas for him to stop.

For Dadashev, the defeat was his first in the professional ring, having previously won 13 fights (11 by knockout).

After the fight ended, Dadashev's condition worsened, he lost consciousness and was taken to hospital. He underwent surgery due to swelling of the brain. He was kept in a medical coma following surgery, but on Tuesday the athlete's heart failed.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Died United States Family Coach Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

16 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minis ..

16 minutes ago

Peru court sets date to decide on jailed oppositio ..

5 seconds ago

Alaphilippe 'ready for Alps' as Tour tension mount ..

7 seconds ago

Canada 'Looks Forward' to Fighting Climate Change ..

8 seconds ago

Sputnik, RT Editor-in-Chief Mocks Latvian Decision ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.