WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Russian diplomats in the United States are cooperating with local authorities to repatriate the body of Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev following his tragic death after a US boxing match, Russia 's Embassy in Washington said in a statement on Wednesday.

"At present, the Embassy is working with the local authorities to prepare the required documents for the return of the body of M.K. Dadashev to his homeland," the statement said. "The Embassy is in close contact with his family and provides consular assistance to the relatives of the Russian athlete."

Dadashev died of cardiac arrest after he was hospitalized with a brain injury following his fight with Puerto Rican boxer Subriel Matias in the United States.

The fight in Oxon Hill, Maryland ended in an early victory for Matias - but only after the 28-year-old Dadashev fought though the 11th round, despite his coach Buddy McGirt's repeated pleas for him to stop.

For Dadashev, the defeat was his first in the professional ring, having previously won 13 fights (11 by knockout).

After the fight ended, Dadashev's condition worsened, he lost consciousness and was taken to hospital. He underwent surgery due to swelling of the brain. He was kept in a medical coma following surgery, but on Tuesday the athlete's heart failed.