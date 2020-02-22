UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy Sends Diplomatic Note To Italian Foreign Ministry Over Biathlete Searches

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 03:38 PM

Russian Embassy Sends Diplomatic Note to Italian Foreign Ministry Over Biathlete Searches

The Russian embassy in Rome has lodged a diplomatic note with the Italian Foreign Ministry over a police raid on hotel rooms where Russian biathletes are staying in the city of Rasen-Antholz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The Russian embassy in Rome has lodged a diplomatic note with the Italian Foreign Ministry over a police raid on hotel rooms where Russian biathletes are staying in the city of Rasen-Antholz.

The Russian Biathlon Union has suggested that the police have been tipped off about performance-enhancing drugs that one of the coaches might have smuggled to the world championships in Italy.

"[The embassy] sent an official note to the Italian Foreign Ministry, demanding that the Russian team be guaranteed proper conditions for preparing and participating in the international tournament in Italy. The local law enforcement and the prosecutor's office have been sent official requests," it said.

Related Topics

World Police Russia Drugs Hotel Rome Italy

Recent Stories

Number of COVID-19 Cases in US Reaches 34 - Health ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Embassy Asks Italy to Explain Raid on Biat ..

6 minutes ago

Appreciation of Pakistan at FATF meeting good news ..

10 minutes ago

Indian troops resorts to unprovoked firing along L ..

10 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr two youth in occupied Kashmir

10 minutes ago

Relief package of PM : ALLEGED ATTA black marketin ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.