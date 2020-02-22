Russian Embassy Sends Diplomatic Note to Italian Foreign Ministry Over Biathlete Searches

The Russian embassy in Rome has lodged a diplomatic note with the Italian Foreign Ministry over a police raid on hotel rooms where Russian biathletes are staying in the city of Rasen-Antholz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The Russian embassy in Rome has lodged a diplomatic note with the Italian Foreign Ministry over a police raid on hotel rooms where Russian biathletes are staying in the city of Rasen-Antholz.

The Russian Biathlon Union has suggested that the police have been tipped off about performance-enhancing drugs that one of the coaches might have smuggled to the world championships in Italy.

"[The embassy] sent an official note to the Italian Foreign Ministry, demanding that the Russian team be guaranteed proper conditions for preparing and participating in the international tournament in Italy. The local law enforcement and the prosecutor's office have been sent official requests," it said.