Russian Esports Team Disqualified From Dota Tournament for 'Z' Symbol - Organizer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Russian Dota 2 esports team Virtus.pro, otherwise known as Outsiders, was disqualified after a player drew the letter "Z," associated with the Russian military operation in Ukraine, on the mini-map during a Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) match, the tournament's organizer announced on Saturday.

On Friday, player Ivan "Pure" Moskalenko, while waiting in the match against the Mind Games team in the DPC League tournament, drew a symbol that looked like the letter "Z" on the mini-map. His teammates quickly drew over the letter.

"Outsiders is disqualified from the DPC EEU Tour 2 Regional Playoffs. Mind Games will receive a retroactive forfeit win for their match earlier today.

All future matches Outsiders would have played are forfeit as well," Beyond the Summit (BTS) said on social media.

After the disqualification, a technical win was granted to the losing Mind Games team.

Moskalenko himself said on Virtus.pro social media page that he did not mean to offend anyone and it was an accident. Virtus.pro has terminated the contract with the e-athlete.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

