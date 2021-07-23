Russian Female Archer Gomboeva Falls Unconscious During Tokyo Olympics Qualifiers - ROC

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Russian female archer Svetlana Gomboeva, 23, fell unconscious on Friday during the Tokyo Olympics' qualifiers, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) said.

The tournament was held under the heat of more than 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

According to ROC, the first medical assistance was provided to Gomboeva by doctors from the Italian, UK and US teams.