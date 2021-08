Russian Female Athletes Win Silver Medals in Olympic Rhythmic Gymnastics Group All-Around

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) Russian female athletes won on Sunday silver medals in the rhythmic gymnastics group all-around competition at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The Russian Olympic Committee team included Anastasia Bliznyuk, Anastasia Maksimova, Anastasia Tatareva, Alisa Tishchenko and Angelina Shkatova.

The golden medals were won by the Bulgarian team, bronze ones by Italy.