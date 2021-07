Russian fencers Sofya Velikaya, Olga Nikitina, Sofia Pozdnyakova and Svetlana Sheveleva won a gold medal at women's sabre team event at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday

In the decisive match, they defeated the French team 45:41.

South Korea claimed the bronze medal.