TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) The men's foil fencing team of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won silver at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, adding the 42nd medal to the overall count.

The ROC team lost to the French fencers in the final round with a 28:45 score.

Brothers Anton and Kirill Borodachev, as well as Timur Safin, took part in the final round. Apart from them, the silver will be awarded to Vladislav Mylnikov, who participated in the earlier rounds of the competition.