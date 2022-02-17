Russian figure skater Anna Shcherbakova became the champion of the Beijing Olympic Games in women's singles

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Russian figure skater Anna Shcherbakova became the champion of the Beijing Olympic Games in women's singles.

The athlete scored 255.95 points in total. The second place was taken by Russia's Alexandra Trusova (251.73). Japan's Kaori Sakamoto won bronze (233.13).

Kamila Valieva, who was in the lead after the short program, finished fourth (224.09).

Valieva is 15 years old, she is the current champion of Russia and Europe, the athlete holds world records in both types of the program and in terms of total points. Shcherbakova, 17, is the current world champion, while 17-year-old Trusova is the bronze medalist of the World Championships, she also has two bronze medals of the European Championships.