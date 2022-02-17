UrduPoint.com

Russian Figure Skater Anna Shcherbakova Wins Olympic Gold In Women's Singles

Muhammad Rameez Published February 17, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Russian Figure Skater Anna Shcherbakova Wins Olympic Gold in Women's Singles

Russian figure skater Anna Shcherbakova became the champion of the Beijing Olympic Games in women's singles

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Russian figure skater Anna Shcherbakova became the champion of the Beijing Olympic Games in women's singles.

The athlete scored 255.95 points in total. The second place was taken by Russia's Alexandra Trusova (251.73). Japan's Kaori Sakamoto won bronze (233.13).

Kamila Valieva, who was in the lead after the short program, finished fourth (224.09).

Valieva is 15 years old, she is the current champion of Russia and Europe, the athlete holds world records in both types of the program and in terms of total points. Shcherbakova, 17, is the current world champion, while 17-year-old Trusova is the bronze medalist of the World Championships, she also has two bronze medals of the European Championships.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe Beijing Lead Japan Women Olympics Bronze

Recent Stories

Russia to Be Forced to React to Absence of US Read ..

Russia to Be Forced to React to Absence of US Readiness to Agree on Security - M ..

21 seconds ago
 Yamal LNG Production Up 4% Y/Y to 19.6Mln Tonnes o ..

Yamal LNG Production Up 4% Y/Y to 19.6Mln Tonnes of LNG in 2021 - Novatek

23 seconds ago
 US Demands to Withdraw Russian Troops From Russian ..

US Demands to Withdraw Russian Troops From Russian Regions Unacceptable - Foreig ..

24 seconds ago
 EU Leaders' Meetings With Putin 'Useful' - Lithuan ..

EU Leaders' Meetings With Putin 'Useful' - Lithuanian President

26 seconds ago
 Reports of Shelling in Donbas 'Troubling' - Austin

Reports of Shelling in Donbas 'Troubling' - Austin

28 seconds ago
 Secretary transport visits OLMT to review faciliti ..

Secretary transport visits OLMT to review facilities

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>