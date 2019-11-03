Russian Figure Skater Kostornaia Wins Ladies' Singles Gold at Grand Prix Stage in Grenoble

GRENOBLE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Russian figure skater Alena Kostornaia won gold medal in ladies' singles discipline at the 2019-20 ISU Grand Prix stage in France's Grenoble, her compatriot Alina Zagitova was second.

Kostornaia won both short (76.

55) and free routines (159.45), with 236.00 points total.

Zagitova won silver medal with a total of 216.06 points, while US competitor Mariah Bell got bronze with 212.89.

Another representative of Russia, Maria Sotskova, was 11th with 144.89 points.