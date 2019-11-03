UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Figure Skater Kostornaia Wins Ladies' Singles Gold At Grand Prix Stage In Grenoble

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 01:10 AM

Russian Figure Skater Kostornaia Wins Ladies' Singles Gold at Grand Prix Stage in Grenoble

GRENOBLE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Russian figure skater Alena Kostornaia won gold medal in ladies' singles discipline at the 2019-20 ISU Grand Prix stage in France's Grenoble, her compatriot Alina Zagitova was second.

Kostornaia won both short (76.

55) and free routines (159.45), with 236.00 points total.

Zagitova won silver medal with a total of 216.06 points, while US competitor Mariah Bell got bronze with 212.89.

Another representative of Russia, Maria Sotskova, was 11th with 144.89 points.

Related Topics

Russia France Grenoble Gold Silver Bronze

Recent Stories

Manufacturing contributes 12.1 percent to Abu Dhab ..

1 hour ago

Rehber committee abides by its agreement: Shafqat ..

1 hour ago

Russia, SCO States Discuss Switch to Nat'l Currenc ..

1 hour ago

Maulana always protected corrupt politicians: Dr F ..

2 hours ago

Continuing sea disturbances in Arabian Gulf

2 hours ago

25 mmb of crude imported by Japan from UAE in Sept ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.