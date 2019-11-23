UrduPoint.com
Russian Figure Skater Kostornaia Wins Ladies' Singles Gold At Grand Prix Stage In Japan

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 03:53 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Russian figure skater Alena Kostornaia won the gold medal in ladies' singles discipline at the Grand Prix stage in Japan's Sapporo, while her compatriot Alina Zagitova came in third.

Kostornaia, who broke the world record in the short program, won the first place with a total of 240 points.

Japan's Rika Kihira won silver with 231.84 points, while the 2018 Olympic champion, Alina Zagitova, secured bronze with 217.99 points.

Russia's Sofia Samodurova, the 2019 European champion, finished sixth (183.27 points).

