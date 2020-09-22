Russian Figure Skater Radionova Announces Retirement at Age of 21 Over Health Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Elena Radionova, the two-time World Junior champion and 2015 World bronze medalist in figure skating, announced her retirement over health issues at the age of 21.

In addition to awards at the World and Junior World Championships, Radionova won the 2015 Russian championship, won silver at the 2015 and 2016 European Championships, and twice became medalist of the Grand Prix Finals. The last time the skater took part in figure skating competitions was in October 2018, at the Russian Figure Skating Cup in Yoshkar-Ola.

"Only now I can announce that big sport is really closed for me. I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who helped me ” my coaches, choreographers, everyone who worked with me, as well as my fans who supported me throughout my career. Thank you very much, it was cool and unforgettable. I have got new heights waiting for me," Radionova told Sputnik.

According to the figure skater, she decided to retire back in 2018 after a hormonal imbalance she failed to handle quickly.