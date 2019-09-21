UrduPoint.com
Russian Figure Skater Trusova Sets 2 World Records In Bratislava

Muhammad Rameez 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 06:38 PM

Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova has broken two world records in points scored at the 2019 Ondrej Nepela Memorial in Bratislava, Slovakia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova has broken two world records in points scored at the 2019 Ondrej Nepela Memorial in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The world's twice junior champion scored 162.78 points in the free skating segment and a combined 238.69 points in two programs.

The previous record was held by another Russian athlete, Alina Zagitova, who scored respectively 158.50 and 238.43 points.

Tursova awed the viewers by performing three perfectly executed quadruple jumps in one program for the first time in the history of women's championships.

The 2019 Nepela Memorial is one of a series of events of the 2019-2020 Figure Skating Challenger Series established by the International Skating Union to allow skaters to gain World Standing Points.

