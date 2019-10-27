UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Figure Skater Trusova Wins Gold At Skate Canada, Beating 2 World Records

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 03:20 AM

Russian Figure Skater Trusova Wins Gold at Skate Canada, Beating 2 World Records

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova won gold at the 2019 Skate Canada International, beating world records for points scored in ladies' free routine and in combined total.

Trusova on Saturday scored 166.

62 points in free program, beating her own world record and getting a combined total of 241.02 points, also the world record.

Japan's Rika Kihira won silver with 230.33 points, while South Korea's You Young got bronze with 217.49 points.

Another Russian competitor, Evgenia Medvedeva, scored 209.62 points in total and finished fifth. Serafima Sakhanovich, the third competitor from Russia, was eighth with 175.97 points.

Related Topics

World Russia Canada Young South Korea 2019 Gold Silver Bronze From

Recent Stories

Realme launched Pakistan’s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

2 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

3 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

3 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

4 hours ago

Govt, opposition reach an agreement over venue of ..

4 hours ago

Kashmir's occupation by India tragic chapter of hi ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.