Russian Figure Skater Valieva Went To Training In Beijing Despite Doping Allegations

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 10, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Russian Figure Skater Valieva Went to Training in Beijing Despite Doping Allegations

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva went to training at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Thursday despite the doping use allegations, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Monday, Russian figure skaters won the team tournament at the Beijing Games.

The Russian national team included Mark Kondratyuk, Valieva, Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov (pairs), Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (ice dance). On Wednesday, the Inside the Games news portal reported that the postponement of the ceremony of awarding medals to the Russian skating team was allegedly caused by an issue with Valieva's drug test.

On Wednesday, Valieva skipped the training. The women's competition will start on February 15.

