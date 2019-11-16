Russian Figure Skaters Clear All Gold at 2019-20 ISU Grand Prix in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Russian figure skaters won on Saturday all four disciplines at the home event of the 2019-20 International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix in Moscow.

Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii won pair competition with 229.48 points, Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov were second (216.77), and Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nolan Seegert finished third (186.16).

Earlier in the day, Alexandra Trusova won ladies' singles gold with 234.47 points, another Russian skater Evgenia Medvedeva won silver (225.

76), and US competitor Mariah Bell won bronze (205.67).

Russians cleared men's singles competition. Alexander Samarin won it with 264.45 points, Dmitri Aliev was second (259.88), and Makar Ignatov came third (252.87), less than one point ahead of Japan's Shoma Uno.

Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov won ice dance with 212.15 points, followed by Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier (207.64) and Spain's Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavin (185.01).