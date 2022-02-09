UrduPoint.com

Russian Figure Skater's Doping Test Caused Delay Of Medal Ceremony At Olympics - Reports

Muhammad Rameez Published February 09, 2022

Russian Figure Skater's Doping Test Caused Delay of Medal Ceremony at Olympics - Reports

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's doping test caused the postponement of the ceremony of awarding medals to the Russian team for winning the team tournament at the Olympic Games in Beijing, according to Inside the Games portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's doping test caused the postponement of the ceremony of awarding medals to the Russian team for winning the team tournament at the Olympic Games in Beijing, according to Inside the Games portal.

On Monday, Russian figure skaters won the team tournament at the Beijing Games. The Russian national team included Mark Kondratyuk, Valieva, Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov (pairs), Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (ice dancie). The US team won silver medals, the Japanese team finished third.

