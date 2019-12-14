Russian Figure Skating Olympic Champion Alina Zagitova Puts Career on Pause

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova, who was the 2018 Olympic champion in ladies' singles, announced on Friday that she had decided to put her career on pause.

"I made a decision to put my performance on pause," Zagitova said while aired by Channel One, adding that she will miss the European and world championships, as she "used to be selected according to the sporting results.

"

Last week, Zagitova finished sixth in the International Skating Union Grand Prix Final in Turin and did not show up at this tournament's exhibition gala, citing a hip injury.