Russian Figure Skating Star Medvedeva Returns to Team Tutberidze - Sports Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Russia's two-time world champion and Olympic silver medalist in figure skating Evgenia Medvedeva returned to her previous coach, Eteri Tutberidze, after training by Canada's Brian Orser was interrupted by the pandemic and online training sessions failed to bring results, Eduard Aksyonov, deputy head of the Khrustalny department of the Sambo-70 sports center, the training ground of Tutberidze's team, said on Wednesday, confirming previous reports.

Earlier in the day, several sources told Sputnik that Medvedeva was returning to the Tutberidze's group, which she left two years ago after losing to her younger counterpart, Alina Zagitova at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics.

"There is no point to deny this information, this is true," Aksyonov said.

According to Renat Laishev, the general director of the Sambo-70 sports center, earlier on Wednesday, Medvedeva already held her first training with Tutberidze.