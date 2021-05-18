UrduPoint.com
Russian Flag To Be Absent At Arena During Hockey World Championship In Riga - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:37 PM

While the Russian flag will be among outdoor decorations during the ice hockey world championship in Riga, it will not be at the arena due to WADA sanctions, the Delfi news website reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) While the Russian flag will be among outdoor decorations during the ice hockey world championship in Riga, it will not be at the arena due to WADA sanctions, the Delfi news website reported.

According to the news outlet, the city council has explained that the sanctions only cover the site of the competition, but the Russian flag will be seen in the city as part of street decorations.

The city also stressed that it was coordinating preparations with the organizers.

After Moscow rejected the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) four-year ban on Russian athletes' participation in major sporting events due to alleged non-compliance with the world anti-doping code, the WADA Executive Committee filed an arbitration request with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

On December 17, CAS announced its decision, effectively easing the WADA sanctions. Under the CAS ruling, Russian athletes cannot compete in major international competitions under the Russian flag until December 16, 2022. CAS also barred Russian officials from attending Olympic and Paralympic Games for two years.

