Russian Football Club Rubin Kazan Signs 5-Year Contract With Coach Leonid Slutsky

Thu 19th December 2019 | 09:08 PM

Russian Football Club Rubin Kazan Signs 5-Year Contract With Coach Leonid Slutsky

Russian football coach Leonid Slutsky has signed a five-year contract with Rubin Kazan, the club's press office told Sputnik on Thursday

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian football coach Leonid Slutsky has signed a five-year contract with Rubin Kazan, the club's press office told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Monday, Russia's FC Rubin said that they had parted ways with head coach Roman Sharonov and his staff.

In late November, Slutsky resigned from his post as head coach of Dutch team Vitesse Arnhem after five defeats in a row in the Eredivisie.

During his career, Slutsky has managed CSKA Moscow, Hull City, and the Russian national football team, among others.

