UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Football Clubs' Transfer Window Will Be Open From July 26 To September 19 - League

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 11:23 PM

Russian Football Clubs' Transfer Window Will Be Open From July 26 to September 19 - League

The summer transfer window for Russian football clubs will open on July 26 and close on September 19, according to the Russian Premier League (RPL).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The summer transfer window for Russian football clubs will open on July 26 and close on September 19, according to the Russian Premier League (RPL).

The Russian football championship, suspended in March due to the coronavirus, will resume on June 19 with matches of the 23rd day.

The general meeting of RPL clubs was held in a video conference mode on Friday. The clubs reviewed and agreed the regulation for resuming training and competition.

The regulation will be published after approval by the Russian Football Union's Executive Committee.

Related Topics

Football Russia March June July September Premier League Roshan Packages Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

1 hour ago

Further Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadli ..

1 hour ago

Russia's Annualized Inflation Down to 3% in May Fr ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner calls for using natural food to defea ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to consider PTA budget proposals: Hafeez Shai ..

3 minutes ago

New York City May Defund All Agencies Unless Thing ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.