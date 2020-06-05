Russian Football Clubs' Transfer Window Will Be Open From July 26 to September 19 - League

The summer transfer window for Russian football clubs will open on July 26 and close on September 19, according to the Russian Premier League (RPL).

The Russian football championship, suspended in March due to the coronavirus, will resume on June 19 with matches of the 23rd day.

The general meeting of RPL clubs was held in a video conference mode on Friday. The clubs reviewed and agreed the regulation for resuming training and competition.

The regulation will be published after approval by the Russian Football Union's Executive Committee.