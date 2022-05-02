UrduPoint.com

Russian Football Clubs Will Not Participate In UEFA Competitions Next Season - Union

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 02, 2022 | 10:13 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has decided that Russian football clubs will not be allowed to participate in European club competitions next season, UEFA said on Monday.

"Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in UEFA club competitions in the 2022/23 season," UEFA said in a statement.

The Russian national team was also banned from the upcoming UEFA Nations League tournament.

In addition, UEFA said that Russia's but to host EURO 2028 or 2032 is "not eligible."

