Russian Football Fan Attacked by Ukrainians at Euro 2020 Match in Glasgow - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Ukrainian football fans appear to have attacked a man wearing a Russian national team t-shirt and carrying a Russian flag at the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship game in Glasgow, Russian media report.

On Tuesday, Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1 after extra time in Glasgow, making it through to the quarter-final.

According to Gazeta.ru, photos have been circulating on social media of a Russian fan who first appeared to be cheering together with a Ukrainian fan at the Ukraine-Sweden match, but was later attacked by other Ukrainian fans, who ripped his Russian national team t-shirt.

The Russian flag that the attacked man was initially carrying was not visible in the later photos released by the OFNEWS Telegram channel, where the Russian fan is holding his jaw.

After its Tuesday victory in Glasgow, Ukraine's national team will clash with England on Saturday.

This year, the UEFA European Football Championship is being held across the continent for the first time in its 60-year history, with 11 host cities in all: London, St. Petersburg, Baku, Munich, Rome, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow and Seville.

The final is scheduled for July 11 at London's Wembley Stadium.