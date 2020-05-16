UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Football League To Restart Despite Rising Infections

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:43 AM

Russian football league to restart despite rising infections

The Russian Premier League will restart its season next month despite rising coronavirus infections, but behind closed doors, its governing body said Friday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Russian Premier League will restart its season next month despite rising coronavirus infections, but behind closed doors, its governing body said Friday.

The Russian football association said in a statement that matches, suspended since March 17 because of the outbreak, would resume from June 21.

The Russian Premier League, the country's top football division, has eight rounds of matches remaining in the season.

"Unfortunately the remaining matches will be held without spectators," league president Sergei Pryadkin said.

He said resuming in late June would give players time to prepare to return to action.

"We will do everything to ensure the safety of all participants," Pryadkin added, noting that many players and coaches would have to return to Russia from abroad.

"We are sure that fans will support their teams from home." Russia has registered 262,843 cases of the virus, the second-highest total in the world after the United States, and 2,418 deaths.

The country has been easing lockdown measures despite the number of new cases rising by about 10,000 per day, as President Vladimir Putin looks to reopen an economy battered by shuttered businesses.

On Saturday, Germany's Bundesliga will become the first of Europe's big five leagues to resume action, also without spectators.

Related Topics

Football World Russia Europe Germany Vladimir Putin United States March June All From Top Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

15 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

45 minutes ago

Wallaby flanker Gill leaves Lyon

1 minute ago

Mega projects approved for Peshawar: Kamran Bangas ..

1 minute ago

Tunisia eases lockdown as zero cases registered in ..

1 minute ago

Brazil health minister resigns amid coronavirus cr ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.